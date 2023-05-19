Sky Bet League Two play-off favourites Stockport need two goals if they are going to get to Wembley. James Cantrill has the preview and a best bet.
2pts Stockport to beat Salford at 4/5 (Coral)
Salford carried their momentum from the back end of the season into the play-offs to grab control of this fixture.
The 1-0 win at the Peninsula Stadium was Neil Wood’s side's ninth victory over a period of 15 games and it was nothing less than the Ammies deserved.
That said, not a great deal happened in the first leg.
The only spell of action was packed into a spell of two and half minutes.
Ryan Croasdale rattled the woodwork for Stockport, and the visitors were left to rue that missed opportunity as moments later Matt Smith stooped to nod home the only goal of the game on the 17th minute.
At 1-0 this clash is perfectly poised.
Dave Challinor set his side out in a low block, a flat back five, a midfield diamond and a lone Jack Stretton upfront. A formation he’s only used once prior this season.
It was a ploy that worked wonders against Leicester in the second round of the EFL Cup, where they eventually went out on penalties.
Last Saturday, it was a bit of a damp squib.
The unavailability of Kyle Wootton, Paddy Madden and Will Collar meant Challinors hands were tied.
Even in their absence, County should be more adventurous at Edgeley Park.
Saturday was only the second time in 19 attempts that Salford managed to keep a clean sheet.
Their defensive record is comfortably the worst of any play-off side, shipping an average of 1.17 goals per game over the domestic season.
STOCKPORT’s have lost just two of their last 20 games, siding with them TO WIN is the play here.
Score prediction: Stockport 2-0 Salford (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 0850 BST (19/05/23)
