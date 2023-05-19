Salford carried their momentum from the back end of the season into the play-offs to grab control of this fixture.

The 1-0 win at the Peninsula Stadium was Neil Wood’s side's ninth victory over a period of 15 games and it was nothing less than the Ammies deserved.

That said, not a great deal happened in the first leg.

The only spell of action was packed into a spell of two and half minutes.

Ryan Croasdale rattled the woodwork for Stockport, and the visitors were left to rue that missed opportunity as moments later Matt Smith stooped to nod home the only goal of the game on the 17th minute.

At 1-0 this clash is perfectly poised.