It was a good Boxing Day for backers of the Sporting Life Accumulator with the latest four-fold winning at odds of 10/1.

Three home teams and one away were backed for success and all four delivered - with some being closer than others. There were little issues for both North London sides, as Arsenal hammered Norwich 5-0 at Carrow Road while Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 3-0. Into Sky Bet League Two and - despite the Covid-hit schedule - three games still went ahead.

One of those was Tranmere welcoming Barrow and the hosts managed to secure all three points in a 2-0 victory. Nicky Maynard fired them into an early lead before Kieron Morris secured the result with a goal in the 87th minute. The drama could be found at Mansfield, who were backed to make it five wins in a row as they welcomed Hartlepool. It looked like this would be the leg to let the bet down as they found themselves behind 2-0 in the 54th minute. However, the Stags battled back with goals from John Joe O'Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris firing them into a 3-2 lead. It looked as if Hartlepool had snatched a point late on when they struck but the offside flag denied them and ensured that the result would go the way of the home side.