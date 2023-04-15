A mix of two full-time results alongside two BTTS selections came from across the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL schedule, and it needed every single minute available.

In England's top-flight, Chelsea v Brighton saw both teams striking before the break, while Coventry and Luton held leads at half-time.

David McGoldrick's 4th minute effort also gave the goal required from Derby, but a comfortable position quickly turned to nerves as Bristol Rovers struggled to find the net.

As the two Sky Bet Championship sides extended their leads, all eyes went to the Memorial Stadium, with Rovers trying to find a way through.

They created opportunities but in the final minute, the chance came as the referee pointed to the spot.

Anthony Evans was given the responsibility, and he made no mistake to the delight of Sporting Life readers.

Saturday's winning 14/1 Sporting Life Accumulator