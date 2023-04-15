Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Antony Evans scores Bristol Rovers' winning goal

Sporting Life Accumulator wins at odds of 14/1 thanks to late leveller

By Sporting Life
18:30 · SAT April 15, 2023

It was a dramatic but winning Saturday for backers of the Sporting Life Accumulator - with the latest version landing at 14/1.

A mix of two full-time results alongside two BTTS selections came from across the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL schedule, and it needed every single minute available.

In England's top-flight, Chelsea v Brighton saw both teams striking before the break, while Coventry and Luton held leads at half-time.

David McGoldrick's 4th minute effort also gave the goal required from Derby, but a comfortable position quickly turned to nerves as Bristol Rovers struggled to find the net.

As the two Sky Bet Championship sides extended their leads, all eyes went to the Memorial Stadium, with Rovers trying to find a way through.

They created opportunities but in the final minute, the chance came as the referee pointed to the spot.

Anthony Evans was given the responsibility, and he made no mistake to the delight of Sporting Life readers.

Saturday's winning 14/1 Sporting Life Accumulator

  • BTTS in Chelsea v Brighton
  • LUTON v Rotherham
  • COVENTRY v QPR
  • BTTS in Bristol Rovers v Derby

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS