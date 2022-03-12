Forest got the acca off to the best possible start as they took a first-minute lead against Reading, and Steve Cooper’s men didn’t take their foot off the gas after that, eventually running out comfortable 4-0 winners at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, another wide-margin victory put plenty of punters’ minds at ease as Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday slammed six goals without reply past Cambridge at Hillsborough, with former West Brom man Saido Berahino grabbing a hat-trick for the Owls.

In Sky Bet League Two, Newport kept tabs on second-place Northampton with an impressive 2-0 victory away at Stevenage, Rob Street giving them the lead at the beginning of the second half before Ryan Haynes wrapped up all three points for James Rowberry’s side.

The one potential hiccup came in the Sky Bet League One fixture between Accrington and Charlton, where the visitors took the lead inside 20 minutes. Two quick-fire goals put Accrington into the lead before half-time though, and though a red card for goalscorer Tommy Leigh ensured it would not be plain sailing for Stanley, and indeed Sporting Life followers, John Coleman’s men held on to make it a memorable weekend for punters.