Bernardo Silva, one of four former Benfica players booed loudly by the home fans, led the way with two goals in a one-sided first-leg clash at the Jose Arvalade Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also struck, continuing their rich veins of goalscoring form, while Phil Foden claimed another and Silva was denied a hat-trick by VAR.

City were humbled by Lyon on their last visit to this arena for their rearranged last-eight tie in 2020 but there was no chance of the Portuguese champions producing a similar shock on this occasion.

It was only the second time Sporting had reached the last 16 and their hopes of going much further evaporated within minutes as rampant City tore into them from the first whistle.

The result was put beyond doubt as City raced into a 4-0 lead with some scintillating attacking play in the first half.

It took them just seven minutes to take the lead as Mahrez claimed his ninth goal in his last nine City appearances.

Antonio Adan initially did well to save a Foden shot at his near post but Kevin De Bruyne swooped on the rebound and squared for Mahrez to turn home.