Sparta Prague vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool are very serious in the bid for a quadruple. Like a few years ago, when they won the Carabao and FA Cups, were beaten finalists in the Champions League and missed out on the Premier League title by a point, they have shown they can sustain fighting on all fronts. They have had to call upon a number of younger players in recent weeks though, with a lengthy injury list threatening to halt their charge, but they have so far passed every test.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup with a host of youngsters

But, with Manchester City at the weekend in a crunch league match, at Anfield no less, and this being a first leg, Klopp can be expected to make yet more changes to keep his stars fresh. Sparta Prague are a good side, especially at home, and know they need to take a lead to Anfield to stand any chance of causing a shock.

What are the best bets? Sparta have been excellent at home this season. They are unbeaten in all competitions in 90 minutes, winning 13 of 16. Granted, they haven't yet faced a team of Liverpool's quality yet, but given the absentees and the big weekend clash, how much quality will the Reds have as they head to Czechia? Klopp rang the changes in all Europa League games so far, and that led to two away defeats from three matches, beating only LASK, losing to Toulouse and Union St-Gilloise.

Sparta are a better team than all three of those, so represent the toughest European away game to date for what will be a much-changed Reds side. Let's be honest, yes Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson are probably fit enough to start here, but will they all be in the starting XI just back from injury with City at the weekend? I doubt it. That means I have to back SPARTA PRAGUE OR DRAW at a shade of odds-on. CLICK HERE to back Sparta Prague or draw (double chance) with Sky Bet Sparta have won four of their five Europa home games this term, getting past some good sides. Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis and Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatsaray have all gone down at the epet ARENA. They can cause a make-shift Liverpool side some problems, and get a result. Given the fixture schedule, Liverpool would probably take a draw or even a one-goal defeat, confident they can get the job done next week at Anfield.

BuildABet @ 24/1 Sparta Prague +1 handicap

Sparta Prague to score 2+ goals

Jan Kuchta to score anytime

Sparta Prague 5+ corners

Cody Gakpo to win 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Sparta have scored 12 times in five home Europa League games, while Liverpool have conceded six in three away games in Europe. Jan Kuchta has scored in three straight European matches and can add to that tally here, while Cody Gakpo should get the nod to start here, and has been fouled 1.5 times per 90 in the Europa League this season.

Team news Sparta Prague's trio of captain Ladislav Krejci, top assister Veljko Birmancevic and left-back Matej Rynes are all back after European suspension, but right-back Andreas Vindheim is out due to a season-ending injury. They were forced to take centre-back Filip Panak off at half time in the weekend's draw with Slavia Prague, with both Asger Sorensen and Patrik Vydra waiting in the wings to deputise in defence, while 10-goal marksman Jan Kuchta - who has scored in his last three Europa League appearances - leads the line. As for Liverpool, Klopp received a quadruple fitness boost in the narrow win at Nottingham Forest, where match-winner Nunez, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson were all fit to play a part.

Joel Matip (knee), Ben Doak (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Curtis Jones (shin), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) have no chance of being fit for the first leg. Mohamed Salah is close to fitness, but with Manchester City to come at the weekend, Klopp ought to encase his star man in bubble wrap this week.