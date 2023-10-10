Spain vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Not many would have predicted the current state of Group A at this point before the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign started.

Scotland head to Spain with a 100% record from five games in the group, set for an automatic spot in next year's tournament thanks to the spectacular start.

Indeed, they've already beaten Spain in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win at Hampden Park that will live long in the memory.

Luis de la Fuente's side have rebounded well from that early setback, however, looking likely to edge out Norway for the other qualification place having hammered Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0 during the last international break.

It could be argued that those kind of scorelines are to be expected of a team of Spain's calibre, but they were impressive performances nonetheless. Scotland will be a tougher test in Seville, though.