Scotland celebrate

Spain vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:09 · TUE October 10, 2023

Spain host Scotland in Seville, looking to avenge their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A defeat in the reverse fixture. Liam Kelly has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 23/20 (General)

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Home 1/4 | Draw 17/4 | Away 10/1

Not many would have predicted the current state of Group A at this point before the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign started.

Scotland head to Spain with a 100% record from five games in the group, set for an automatic spot in next year's tournament thanks to the spectacular start.

Indeed, they've already beaten Spain in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win at Hampden Park that will live long in the memory.

Luis de la Fuente's side have rebounded well from that early setback, however, looking likely to edge out Norway for the other qualification place having hammered Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0 during the last international break.

It could be argued that those kind of scorelines are to be expected of a team of Spain's calibre, but they were impressive performances nonetheless. Scotland will be a tougher test in Seville, though.

What are the best bets?

Scotland's sturdy defence will be Spain's stiffest test you would imagine.

Steve Clarke's side have conceded just one goal in their five qualification matches thus far and zero from open-play.

It is understandable that Spain's recent results might have swayed the odds in favour of a relatively high-scoring game, but the 23/20 available for UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks like value to me.

Spain are missing some key pieces from an attacking standpoint, so it's easy to envisage the slow, patient play we've come to expect from the hosts to find it difficult against a well-drilled Scotland unit.

At odds-against, two or fewer goals is worth a play.

Team news

Scotland's Kieran Tierney
Scotland's Kieran Tierney

Pedri, Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo have been ruled out for Spain, as has Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal through injury.

Ryan Jack had to pull out of Scotland's squad after picking up an injury recently. Steve Clarke will also be without key player Kieran Tierney for the trip to Spain.

Predicted line-ups

Spain: Unai Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Merino, Gavi; Torres, Williams, Morata.

Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; Gilmour, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn; Adams.

Odds correct 1430 BST (10/10/23)

FOOTBALL TIPS