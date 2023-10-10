Spain vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Spain host Scotland in Seville, looking to avenge their Euro 2024 qualifying Group A defeat in the reverse fixture. Liam Kelly has a best bet.
1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 23/20 (General)
Not many would have predicted the current state of Group A at this point before the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign started.
Scotland head to Spain with a 100% record from five games in the group, set for an automatic spot in next year's tournament thanks to the spectacular start.
Indeed, they've already beaten Spain in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win at Hampden Park that will live long in the memory.
Luis de la Fuente's side have rebounded well from that early setback, however, looking likely to edge out Norway for the other qualification place having hammered Georgia 7-1 and Cyprus 6-0 during the last international break.
It could be argued that those kind of scorelines are to be expected of a team of Spain's calibre, but they were impressive performances nonetheless. Scotland will be a tougher test in Seville, though.
Scotland's sturdy defence will be Spain's stiffest test you would imagine.
Steve Clarke's side have conceded just one goal in their five qualification matches thus far and zero from open-play.
It is understandable that Spain's recent results might have swayed the odds in favour of a relatively high-scoring game, but the 23/20 available for UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks like value to me.
Spain are missing some key pieces from an attacking standpoint, so it's easy to envisage the slow, patient play we've come to expect from the hosts to find it difficult against a well-drilled Scotland unit.
At odds-against, two or fewer goals is worth a play.
Pedri, Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo have been ruled out for Spain, as has Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal through injury.
Ryan Jack had to pull out of Scotland's squad after picking up an injury recently. Steve Clarke will also be without key player Kieran Tierney for the trip to Spain.
Spain: Unai Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Merino, Gavi; Torres, Williams, Morata.
Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; Gilmour, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn; Adams.
Odds correct 1430 BST (10/10/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.