Spain 2-1 Germany: Mikel Merino scores in 119th minute to book Euro 2024 semi-final spot

Mikel Merino's 119th-minute header sent Spain into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and knocked out hosts Germany.
They will now face France or Portugal in the last four.
Spain looked as though they had edged a tight, hard-fought game through Dani Olmo's second-half strike, only for Florian Wirtz to equalise with only 70 seconds of normal time to play.
The match then looked destined to be settled via a penalty shootout until Olmo turned provider for fellow substitute Merino to rise highest and leave Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neur helpless.
There was still time for Niclas Fullkrug to flash a header inches past the post and Spain full-back Dani Carvajal to be sent off for a second booking, capping a remarkable performance from referee Anthony Taylor.
In what was far from an ill-tempered affair, he dished out 17 yellow cards and one red.
