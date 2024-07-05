Spain 2-1 Germany: Mikel Merino scores in 119th minute to book Euro 2024 semi-final spot

They will now face France or Portugal in the last four.

Spain looked as though they had edged a tight, hard-fought game through Dani Olmo's second-half strike, only for Florian Wirtz to equalise with only 70 seconds of normal time to play.

The match then looked destined to be settled via a penalty shootout until Olmo turned provider for fellow substitute Merino to rise highest and leave Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neur helpless.

There was still time for Niclas Fullkrug to flash a header inches past the post and Spain full-back Dani Carvajal to be sent off for a second booking, capping a remarkable performance from referee Anthony Taylor.

In what was far from an ill-tempered affair, he dished out 17 yellow cards and one red.