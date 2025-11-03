Southampton next manager odds: Russell Martin fav to replace Will Still

Russell Martin is the early 6/4 favourite for a sensational return to Southampton after Will Still was sacked following a dismal 13 league games in charge.

The 33-year-old won just two Championship matches, and one of his final 12, to leave Saints 21st in the table, three points above the relegation zone. Under-21s coach Tonda Eckert has been placed in interim charge for Wednesday's trip to QPR and more than likely the home game with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

It could hardly have gone worse for Will Still

The international break means Southampton then have two weeks to appoint a new manager before they head to Charlton on November 22 to take on former boss Nathan Jones, another short-lived, failed appointment of current owners Sport Republic.

Next Southampton manager odds (via BetVictor) Russell Martin - 6/4

Michael Carrick - 5/1

Brendan Rodgers - 8/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 8/1

Gary O'Neil - 10/1 Odds correct at 0930 (3/11/25)

It should come as little surprise they are being linked with Martin, recently sacked after his own disastrous spell as Rangers manager. He is the only manager appointed by Sport Republic who has won more than two league matches, with 26 of his 27 coming during a season that saw them promoted from the Championship.