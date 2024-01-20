Southampton break 103-year club record to move into Championship top two

In boss Russell Martin’s return to his former employers, Saints made it 21 games without defeat, their best unbeaten run in all competitions since joining the Football League in 1920, having put together a 20-match sequence the following year.

All the goals came in the first half, with Che Adams and Will Smallbone putting the visitors two up and Flynn Downes then adding another after Jamie Paterson’s reply as Southampton swapped places with Ipswich on goal difference ahead of the Tractor Boys’ trip to leaders Leicester on Monday.

Coventry entered the play-off places after a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday, secured by Ben Sheaf’s brace, that made it nine games undefeated in the league.

Sheaf netted either side of the interval, with Wednesday hitting back through Josh Windass but unable to salvage anything as they dropped to second bottom.

Coventry go sixth at the expense of Hull, while Norwich are two points behind the Sky Blues in eighth following a 2-0 win over fifth-placed West Brom at Carrow Road, where Josh Sargent and Jon Rowe were on the scoresheet.

Birmingham are eight points clear of the relegation zone having won 2-1 at Stoke for their first league victory since Tony Mowbray succeeded Wayne Rooney as boss.

Jay Stansfield put the away side in front and Juninho Bacuna doubled the advantage, with Jordan Thompson then pulling a goal back for Stoke.

There was also a maiden league win for Plymouth’s new boss Ian Foster, who saw his side come from behind to beat Cardiff 3-1 at Home Park, with Ryan Hardie scoring twice.

Hardie cancelled out Perry Ng’s early opener, then put the Pilgrims 2-0 up before Morgan Whittaker wrapped up the three points.

QPR registered their first victory in eight league outings, Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong getting the goals as they won 2-0 at home against Millwall.

The R’s move up to 22nd, three points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield, who drew 1-1 at Blackburn courtesy of a Michal Helik equaliser after Adam Wharton’s early effort for Rovers.

Bottom side Rotherham were denied victory at Middlesbrough, Cafu putting the Millers ahead before Marcus Forss’ late leveller as the sides drew 1-1.

It was also 1-1 between Bristol City and Watford at Ashton Gate, Tom Dele-Bashiru scoring an early penalty for the Hornets and Scott Twine then drawing things level.