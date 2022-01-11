Sporting Life
Che Adams celebrates for Southampton
Che Adams celebrates for Southampton

Southampton 4-1 Brentford: Saints start new ownership era in style

By Sporting Life
22:11 · TUE January 11, 2022

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1.

Goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams, plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt briefly levelled proceedings with a fine first-half volley but the evening belonged to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rampant hosts.

Victory for Southampton – secured in front of lead investor Dragan Solak – moved them to 11th in the table, a point and two places above their opponents.

The emphatic result was the first time Saints had managed more than three league goals in a game under Hasenhuttl.

