Goals from Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams, plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt briefly levelled proceedings with a fine first-half volley but the evening belonged to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rampant hosts.

Victory for Southampton – secured in front of lead investor Dragan Solak – moved them to 11th in the table, a point and two places above their opponents.

The emphatic result was the first time Saints had managed more than three league goals in a game under Hasenhuttl.