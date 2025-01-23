Son Heung-min double gives Tottenham Europa League win at Hoffenheim

Spurs were without 14 players for this penultimate match in the league phase and came into the contest on the back of five defeats in their last eight matches, but made a perfect start when James Maddison put them ahead in the third minute.

Son doubled their advantage before Hoffenheim reduced the deficit and, while the Tottenham captain added a second with 13 minutes left, Postecoglou’s side had to withstand a nervy finale before they claimed a crucial three points.

Postecoglou had limited options, but did have a decision to make in goal and handed Brandon Austin only his second start with Antonin Kinsky ineligible.

While Spurs’ bench was largely full of teenage prospects, they did have plenty of quality on the pitch and they made it count inside three minutes.

Rodrigo Bentancur – available after he followed concussion protocols for 12 days – passed to Pedro Porro, who produced an excellent ball over the top for Maddison and he expertly controlled before he rifled into the roof of the net.

It was the perfect start for Postecoglou, but further chances were squandered with Son crowded out in a good position before Richarlison had a low effort saved.

Spurs should have doubled their lead with 14 minutes played when another slick move teed up Porro, who dragged wide from 16 yards.

Son sent another effort over soon after before Tottenham’s captain did make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Not long after Bentancur had got away with an accidental handball inside the area, Maddison beat Stanley Nsoki to a loose ball by the halfway line before he passed into Son, who fired over Oliver Baumann with the help of a deflection from Pavel Kaderabek.

Hoffenheim did produce a response as Austin got down well to thwart Tom Bischof’s low effort before Spurs’ back-up goalkeeper had to dive at the feet of Adam Hlozek.

Further chances followed ahead of half-time, but Lucas Bergvall’s close-range header was kept out by Baumann before Radu Dragusin blocked Finn Becker’s shot after sloppy defending by the visitors.

The hosts continued to push to find a way back into the game and Andrej Kramaric headed onto the crossbar after 55 minutes from Bischof’s fine cross.

Bischof chipped wide soon after and Postecoglou had already introduced 17-year-old Mikey Moore in place of the recently fit-again Richarlison by this point.

The Hoffenheim pressure showed no sign of stopping and referee Morten Krogh handed them a life in the 62nd minute when he pointed to the spot after Austin caught Max Moerstedt.

Austin was astonished but after a lengthy VAR check the penalty was overturned after replays showed the Spurs goalkeeper beat Moerstedt to the ball.

It was a let-off not heeded by Postecoglou’s men, though, as with 22 minutes left the hosts reduced the deficit.

Tottenham were caught on the counter-attack and Kramaric played in David Jurasek, who crossed in for Anton Stach to slide home.

A grandstand finish looked set to be avoided when an error by Nsoki gifted Spurs possession and Moore played in Son to fire into the bottom corner for his second of the night.

David Mokwa’s 88th-minute header did produce a nervy finale, but Tottenham held on to ease the pressure on Postecoglou.