Snooker betting tips and analysis: Champion of Champions preview and best bets

The final of the International Championship may not have captured the imagination of the casual snooker fan but for the purist, a tussle between respected players on the circuit chasing a maiden ranking title was compelling.

A spate of “favourable sporting outcomes for punters” has been mentioned several times in quarterly updates from major brands to the city this summer/autumn and until Sunday, the roll call of snooker winners for the season had a familiar ring to it, namely Shaun Murphy, Barry Hawkins, Ronnie O’Sullivan (invitational), Mark Williams and Judd Trump (x3).

With that in mind, a new dynamic in Tianjin was just the tonic. A final session during the middle of the afternoon was also a bonus, not to mention a maximum break from Anda in frame three in which the final red knocked a couple of times before obliging.

A tense, error-strewn frame 11 was arguably the turning point in the match and in victory, Zhang Anda takes the place of Ding Junhui in Bolton.

Champion of Champions up next

There’s no time to dwell on that event though with the prestigious Champion of Champions getting underway on Monday afternoon.

The format takes a little getting used to, with four groups decided on each of the first four days in best-of-seven and best-of-11 length respectively, producing a traditional final four participants.

With the quick turnaround, not every firm has priced up at the time of writing and in truth, the disparity in prices across the board is pretty minimal but there are a couple of bets to be had in the shape of RONNIE O’SULLIVAN and SHAUN MURPHY from either side of the draw.

Old-school horse racing punters will know that 16-runner handicaps invariably provided the best each-way opportunities at a quarter-the-odds for four places and while we don’t get that here, half-the-odds for two places is still a nice proposition for win and place bets, and the 4/1 and 14/1 available prices are acceptable.

Siding with O'Sullivan

At first glance, O’Sullivan’s draw hasn’t been a kind one. Zhang, of course, claimed the biggest scalp of all in the semi-final on Saturday, winning four frames on the spin no less from 6-5 down and he gets another shot at O’Sullivan in a best-of-seven shootout.

From there, it cranks up another notch with a worse-case scenario path being matches with a trio of World Champions in John Higgins, Mark Selby and Judd Trump.