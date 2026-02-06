Menu icon
Hibs scored twice in the last minute as part of the winning acca

Sky Bet punter turns £1 into £50k by successfully cashing out 250,000/1 acca

By Joe Townsend
Football
Fri February 06, 2026 · 2h ago

A Sky Bet customer pulled off a perfect cash-out to win £50k from just a £1 stake on what ultimately turned out to be a losing acca.

The punter had built a near-250,000/1 nine-fold result and both teams to score accumulator across Wednesday's European action, and there was little hope of success with several teams set for defeat as full-time approached.

Somehow, the bet survived to leg nine after some incredible late drama.

All of Hibs, Nice and Athletic Club scored deep in stoppage time to win, with Hibs and Nice both scoring twice in the final minute.

It was all on the now enormous Portuguese Cup clash between third-tier Fafe and second division Torreense, with the visitors backed.

The underdogs led at half-time but a 55th-minute red card swung the match in Torrense's favour and they equalised soon after.

It left them half an hour to find a winner, and gave one bettor a lifechanging decision to make. Trust the 11 men of Torrense and potentially pocket £247,564.70 or cash out to turn £1 into £49,626.57.

They chose the latter and were duly justified as the visitors failed to capitalise on their man advantage, capping a sensational win for this acca backer.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

