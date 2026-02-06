Sky Bet punter turns £1 into £50k by successfully cashing out 250,000/1 acca

The punter had built a near-250,000/1 nine-fold result and both teams to score accumulator across Wednesday's European action, and there was little hope of success with several teams set for defeat as full-time approached.

Somehow, the bet survived to leg nine after some incredible late drama.

All of Hibs, Nice and Athletic Club scored deep in stoppage time to win, with Hibs and Nice both scoring twice in the final minute.

It was all on the now enormous Portuguese Cup clash between third-tier Fafe and second division Torreense, with the visitors backed.

The underdogs led at half-time but a 55th-minute red card swung the match in Torrense's favour and they equalised soon after.

It left them half an hour to find a winner, and gave one bettor a lifechanging decision to make. Trust the 11 men of Torrense and potentially pocket £247,564.70 or cash out to turn £1 into £49,626.57.

They chose the latter and were duly justified as the visitors failed to capitalise on their man advantage, capping a sensational win for this acca backer.