It was another eventful day in the Sky Bet EFL, with promotions, play-off spots and relegations confirmed. We run through the ups and downs.

Sky Bet Championship Philip Zinckernagel’s solitary strike prevented Fulham from clinching the Sky Bet Championship title as well as boosting Nottingham Forest’s chances of going up automatically with them. Marco Silva’s side would have gone up as champions had they bettered Bournemouth’s result at Swansea – where the Cherries produced a remarkable late comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3. Instead it was Forest who ended up celebrating a 1-0 victory that moved them up to third and within three points of the Cherries, who host them on Tuesday, May 3. Fulham can claim the crown with a favourable result at home to another side with promotion hopes, Luton, on Monday, May 2.

Sky Bet League One Aiden O’Brien’s late winner capped a stunning Portsmouth comeback from 2-0 down to beat Wigan 3-2 and deny the league leaders a promotion party. Latics needed only a point to officially seal their return to the Sky Bet Championship after a two-year absence. The defeat means Wigan need to match MK Dons or Rotherham’s results on the final day of the season to guarantee promotion. Rotherham’s hopes of all but guaranteeing an automatic promotion place were dashed in remarkable fashion as Michael Ihiekwe’s 88th-minute own goal resulted in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland. The result means Rotherham are one point clear of third-placed MK Dons ahead of the final weekend. Sunderland are one point clear of seventh-placed Wycombe, meaning their play-off position is not yet guaranteed ahead of their final day trip to Morecambe. Lee Gregory scored an incredible hat-trick to fire Sheffield Wednesday back into the League One play-off zone as they triumphed 3-2 at relegation-threatened Fleetwood. Gregory scored twice inside a minute late on to lift the Owls two points clear of seventh-placed Wycombe, while Fleetwood now face a final-day battle to stave off the drop as they hover above the relegation zone on goal difference.