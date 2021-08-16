Sky Bet Championship: West Brom hammer Sheffield United; Derby earn first win

West Brom 4-0 Sheffield United

West Brom continued their unbeaten start to the season with a one-sided 4-0 win at The Hawthorns against fellow relegated side Sheffield United, whose goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is poised to join Arsenal.

Ramsdale was omitted from United’s squad for the Sky Bet Championship game as the transfer neared completion after the clubs agreed an initial fee of around £24 million.

Ramsdale’s place went to Michael Verrips, who endured a torrid time, allowing a corner to slip through his hands for Albion’s second goal then beaten in the air for the fourth as West Brom went top of the table after three games.

Valerien Ismael’s side continued their bright early form and had the ball in the net twice in the first 16 minutes, but both efforts from the former Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson were ruled out.

Robinson prodded over the line after 64 seconds when Matt Clarke flicked on a long throw-in by Darnell Furlong, but Robinson was judged to be offside and the ball hit him on the arm.

Then Robinson volleyed home after a Furlong flick-on but this time there was a foul in the build-up.