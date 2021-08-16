Review

Bournemouth returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-1 victory over Luton.

West Brom’s victory over QPR on Friday night had knocked the Cherries off the top of the pile.

However, Philip Billing volleyed in the 17th-minute opener, his fifth goal of the season, before Dominic Solanke headed a second. Reece Burke pulled one back for the visitors in the 64th minute.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored a hat-trick as Blackburn stretched their unbeaten run to five matches with a 5-1 home defeat of Cardiff.

Sam Gallagher opened the scoring in the 24th minute on his return after two matches out with a thigh injury, then Brereton Diaz netted twice against a side who are still without a first half goal this season.

Tyrhys Dolan made it 4-0 eight minutes into the second half and, although the Bluebirds pulled one back through Sean Morrison, Brereton Diaz had the final say with a 90th-minute penalty.