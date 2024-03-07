Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Two of the form teams in the Sky Bet Championship go head to head at Hillsborough on Friday night, desperate to add to their impressive recent tally of points for very different reasons. Leeds United, unbeaten in their past 11 league games, winning 10 of those for a frankly ridiculous haul of 31 points from a possible 33, must keep the pressure on top two Leicester and Ipswich. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have won five of their past six to give the Owls renewed hope in their battle to avoid relegation straight back to the third tier after promotion via the play-offs last term. Danny Rohl's side are one of eight teams separated by just two points from 16th down to 23rd in what is shaping up to be a relegation dogfight for the ages.

What are the best bets? As impressive as Wednesday's revival has been, there is an asterisk. All five of those wins have come against fellow strugglers or other bottom-half teams. Their record against top-10 sides this season reads W2 D1 L13. Now, granted many of those defeats pre-date Rohl's appointment and he has certainly given them a chance of staying up but this is a huge test of their improvement and that's reflected by best odds of 7/10 about an away win. The Owls did hold Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road in September but United are a different prospect now - though, interestingly, their only failure to win in their past 11 was another derby against strugglers at Huddersfield last weekend. That result - against the battling 10-man Terriers - puts me slightly off the visitors here. They are simply too short to back with full confidence given what is at stake for the hosts in a febrile derby atmosphere - even if a Leeds win is the likeliest outcome. Instead, I want Leeds' fearsome attack onside in a different way - namely causing headaches to Wednesday defenders and in particular left-sided centre-back DI'SHON BERNARD.

The Jamaican has seven bookings to his name this season and given he'll be up against livewire Daniel James and Georginio Rutter, two players who draw a lot of fouls, the 7/2 on offer for Bernard TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks a very generous price. I also cannot let the 20/1 on Bernard TO BE FIRST PLAYER CARDED go unbacked. On the eight occasions he's been carded this season - seven yellows, one red - he has been the first Wednesday player booked six of those times. Of course Leeds are a factor here too but they actually top the Championship fair play standings - of the possible starters for both sides, only Barry Bannan has been booked more than Bernard so both 7/2 anytime card and 20/1 first booking look big.

On-loan striker Ike Ugbo has made a huge difference for the Owls since arriving on loan from French side Troyes in January with six goals in eight starts. Leeds' Georginio Rutter is one of the Championship's assist kings this season, having set up 12 goals, a tally bettered only by Ipswich's Leif Davis.

Team news Sheffield Wednesday will be without on-loan Leeds midfielder Ian Poveda, who is ineligible to face his parent club while Josh Windass and Callum Paterson remain sidelined by injuries. The Owls have also have a doubt over Barry Bannan who was withdrawn at half-time of their midweek win over Plymouth. Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas and Jaidon Anthony remain absent for the visitors but Daniel Farke has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle; Valentin, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Musaba, Vaulks, M Diaby, Gassama; Ugbo Leeds United: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford