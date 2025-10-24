Sheffield Wednesday odds now 1/150 for relegation after 12-point administration deduction

Sheffield Wednesday are all-but-relegated already in the eyes of the bookmakers, with the Owls now sitting at 1/150 for the drop.

It comes after news of a 12-point deduction against the club with their decision to enter administration confirmed on Friday afternoon. They were already viewed as incredibly unlikely to survive before the move anyway - most bookmakers placing them at 1/33 earlier this week. Wednesday are bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table after 11 games, now sitting on -6 points, 15 adrift of safety.

Championship relegation odds (via Sky Bet) Sheffield Wednesday - 1/150

Oxford United - 5/6

Portsmouth - 10/3

Derby - 10/3

Blackburn - 7/2

Norwich - 4/1 Odds correct at 1330 BST (24/10/25)

Kris Wigfield, joint administrator and managing partner at Begbies Traynor, said in a statement on the club's website: "The joint administrators have taken over the running of the club with immediate effect to protect the interests of creditors, and to ensure Sheffield Wednesday can continue operating while we seek a new owner as swiftly as possible. "Like many football clubs, it has been trading at a significant loss for several years, with those losses historically funded by the former owner Mr Chansiri. "Due to increased financial pressure on the club, the owner has chosen to place the club and the stadium company into administration which will enable us to market the club and the stadium as a whole, which is great news for supporters of the club." The club's supporters have been boycotting home games this season, with those in attendance encouraged not to purchase anything inside the ground. That, Wednesday outlined: "Has led to the closure of several matchday facilities in recent weeks." A higher attendance is now expected for Saturday's game against Oxford.