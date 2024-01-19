Sheffield United vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Sheffield United sit bottom of the table, have won just two of their 20 league games this season and are eight points from safety. That makes every game a big on if they are to ignite a survival charge, this might be as big as it comes though. While West Ham are sixth in the league table, they head to Bramall Lane set to be missing a host of key players. Top scorer Jarrod Bowen is doubtful, second top scorer Mohammed Kudus is at AFCON and key creator Lucas Paqueta is out. Holding midfielder Edson Alvarez and Pablo Fornals are also doubtful, while Nayef Aguerd (AFCON), Michail Antonio (injured) and Said Benrahma (suspended) will take no part for a depleted looking Hammers team.

What are the best bets? It really looks as though the Blades are in a good spot to pick up a rare Premier League victory in this one then, and at 5/2, I'm happy to back SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win with Sky Bet The absentees are a huge cause for concern for David Moyes' side - who will score their goals and cause an attacking threat? They have played Bristol City twice in a week and really struggled to cause the Championship side many issues, registering 1.43 xGF in the home game and 1.37 in the away replay.

David Moyes has plenty of concerns

The Hammers away form looks strong on paper (W5 D1 L4), but the underlying data suggests they have been fortunate with their results, looking especially vulnerable defensively (2.13 xGA per away game), ranking fifth worst. That should give the Blades confidence, as should the fact that they have improved since the re-appointment of Chris Wilder. They have certainly tightened up at the back reducing their goals conceded from 2.8 per game to 1.7, their shots faced from 19.0 to 13.7 and their xGA per game from 2.23 to 1.52.

Chris Wilder has reason to be optimistic

What makes that even more impressive is that Wilder has faced Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City in his six games - hardly the easiest of schedules. In their three home games, performances have certainly warranted more. They kept things close against Liverpool in an eventual defeat, beat Brentford and lost to Luton in a game where the xG totals read 2.59-0.63 in the Blades favour. All in all, I'm happy to take a swing that the Blades can pick up a much-needed win against a vulnerable Hammers team. With a smaller stake, it also looks worthwhile combining a SHEFF UTD WIN with WES FODERINGHAM TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win and Wes Foderingham to be carded with Sky Bet He has only been booked twice in 20 league games this season, but his last yellow did come in the narrow 1-0 win over Brentford for timewasting, and similar could occur here if the Blades are just in front late on.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham

I'm going to round off the staking plan with a bet on UNDER 2.5 GOALS, which will not come as a surprise given what's been discussed already, but the price of 17/20 is too big to turn down. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Sheffield United have kept things very tight under Wilder, with five of his six games going under 2.5 goals, while West Ham look likely to be without a host of attacking players, which should hamper their creativity.

BuildABet @ 42/1 Sheffield United to win

Oliver McBurnie to score anytime

Wes Foderingham to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Oliver McBurnie is Sheffield United's focal point when he's available, and he has scored in each of his last three home games. Netting against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Luton, he set a Premier League club record, and should get a few chances to add extend his streak here.

Team news The Blades are without Yasser Larouci and Anis Ben Slimane due to the Africa Cup of Nations, with all of John Egan, Tom Davies, Max Lowe and Chris Basham on the sidelines. George Baldock, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Auston Trusty could all return.

Jarrod Bowen is a doubt for the weekend

The Hammers, meanwhile, hope to welcome back Jarrod Bowen. He missed the Bristol City defeat due to an ankle injury but is pushing for a return alongside Edson Alvarez and Pablo Fornals, but the trio remain doubts. Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta are injured, while Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are away at the AFCON and Said Benrahma is suspended following his red card against Bristol City in midweek.

Predicted line-ups Sheff Utd: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Brooks; McAtee; Archer, McBurnie West Ham: Areola; Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Emerson; Fornals, Cornet, Ings.