Sheffield United vs Brighton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Brighton to win and both teams to score at 2/1 (General)
0.5pts Pascal Gross to score anytime at 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Luton was the first on the road this season and only their third in total.
Those three points hoisted them to within seven points of safety but at 1/33 to go down, the bookmakers do not harbour much hope of a great escape.
Next on the roster is a Brighton side that put five past them in the FA Cup.
The Seagulls form has been patchy (4W 3D 3L) across the last 10 but it is not hard to see why they are odds on.
No top flight team has conceded more goals than Sheffield United this term. It is 60 and counting, no other team comes close to that tally with Burnley (50) the second worst.
They shipped the majority of those goals on home turf. Five teams have come to Bramall Lane and netted at least three times.
The Blades have conceded 10 goals in their last two games in S2 and their next opponents were one of the two sides to put five past them.
Sheff Utd have scored in half of their eight home defeats so at 2/1 backing BRIGHTON TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here.
The visitors are hardly a stoic defensive unit. Only five teams have conceded more goals than Brighton and crucially all of their nine league wins have seen this bet click.
Joao Pedro, Brighton’s top goalscorer and penalty taker is ruled out of the trip to South Yorkshire. This will mean PASCAL GROSS will be on penalty duty.
The versatile German is one of the Seagulls chief goal threats netting four times this season.
The majority of his appearances have come in central midfield where he is averaging just under two shots a game.
Given Gross’ goals per 90 average (0.19), his price TO SCORE ANYTIME may not appear value but once you factor in the oppositions poor defensive record and the fact he should be on penalty duty, it looks a bet.
The discrepancy in price across the firms also suggests value, 4/1 is the biggest but it is as short as 9/5 in places.
Mason Holgate looks a good price to be shown a card this weekend and double his tally for the Blades.
The centre back has completed as many tackles (3) as he has fouls and will be opposing one of Brighton’s trickiest players; Kaoru Mitoma.
The Japanese player averages 2.1 dribbles and draws 1.2 fouls per game.
Wilder is sweating on the fitness of Oli McBurnie, Ivo Grbic and George Baldock. Should the trio be unavailable, Cameron Archer will lead the line, Jayden Bogle will start at left back and Wes Foderingham in goal.
Rhys Norrington-Davies left the Kenilworth Road pitch in tears after injuring his hamstring again and won’t be available here. Ben Brereton Diaz is also a doubt with a hamstring injury.
Wilder opted for a back five in the last two games and is expected to do the same on Sunday with Jack Robinson and Mason Holgate flanking Anel Ahmedhovic in central defence.
Brighton welcomed back Simon Adingra from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma from injury. This is offset by injuries to Solly March, James Milner and Pedro, who scored a hattrick when the sides met in the FA Cup.
Roberto De Zerbi will also be without Jack Hinshelwood who picked up a stress fracture in training.
Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Lowe; McAtee, Hamer, Souza, Osborn; Archer.
Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Fati, Buonanotte, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Odds correct 1330 GMT (16/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.