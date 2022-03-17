Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Barnsley's Michal Helik will hope to keep Sheffield United's Billy Sharp quiet
Barnsley's Michal Helik will hope to keep Sheffield United's Billy Sharp quiet

Sheffield United v Barnsley tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
17:50 · THU March 17, 2022

Sheffield United and Barnsley, battling for promotion and survival respectively in the Sky Bet Championship, meet in a South Yorkshire derby on Saturday. Joe Townsend has a preview and best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Barnsley to win either half at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Paddy Power's latest football offer

Former Barnsley player, manager and boyhood fan Paul Heckingbottom has done quite the job at Sheffield United since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as manager at the end of November.

Ten wins, five draws and three defeats have turned the Blades' season from potential back-to-back relegations, to possible immediate Premier League return.

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football (Red Button)

Sheff Utd 4/7 | Draw 10/3 | Barnsley 6/1

But while Heckingbottom and his team deserve plenty of praise, they have dropped off in recent weeks.

One win in five in the league, and just three in nine, has seen aspirations of automatic promotion virtually evaporate, with the Blades now ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table with nine games to play.

Sheffield United recent form

Improving Barnsley, stuttering Blades

Barnsley, on the other hand, finally seem to have found their feet under Poya Asbaghi.

After failing to win any of his opening 11 matches, the Tykes looked dead and buried at the bottom of the table, eight points from safety. Four wins, two draws, and two defeats later and they have a fighting chance of avoiding the drop into League One.

Worthy of note, too, is their two draws (with Fulham and Stoke) were courtesy of conceding 86th and 93rd minute equalisers, and one defeat was to a stoppage-time Coventry goal.

A team that was so used to losing has now developed a habit of staying in matches - indeed eight of their last 10 defeats have been by a single goal.

Sporting Life accumulated tipping profit

I'm neither confident enough to back Barnsley or the Draw in the 1X2, nor is there any value to be had there. The double chance and draw no bet markets also look just a touch on the skinny side.

But what does stick out is the 3/1 on offer with Sky Bet for BARNSLEY TO WIN EITHER HALF.

That would have been a winning selection in five of their last eight fixtures, with Sheffield United's promotion rivals Fulham, Middlesbrough and QPR all among those were bitten by Asbaghi's improving team.

Sheff Utd v Barnsley best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Barnsley to win either half at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Barnsley (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1730 GMT (17/03/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS