Sheffield United to start next season on minus points if relegated to Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield United will start next season on minus two points if they are relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

An independent commission has imposed a two-point penalty for the start of the next campaign they are under the English Football League’s jurisdiction, after the Blades defaulted on payments to other clubs during their promotion season in 2022-23. A further two-point penalty has been suspended until the end of that same season, the EFL said.

This will be triggered if United default on any payment to another club under a transfer or compensation agreement for more than five business days from the due date of payment. The EFL said the defaults which led to the sanction were cumulatively in excess of 550 days. The club also agreed to pay the EFL’s costs of £310,455. Sheffield United are currently bottom of the Premier League table, nine points off safety with seven games left to play.