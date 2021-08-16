The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit was confirmed on Thursday.

Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.

He won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.

Former Leeds and Hibernian boss Heckingbottom has signed a new contract with the Blades which will run to the end of the 2025-26 season.

“Following several months of strategic planning and a lacklustre start to the season, the board decided that a change was in the best long-term interests of the club,” United said on their official website.

Chief executive officer Stephen Bettis added: “Disappointingly, after a slow start, we have not seen an improvement in results, performances and we’d prefer to be in a better league position. A decision has been made and now it is important that we look forward. Paul’s style and ethos matches that of the club and we will support him where possible.

“We have enough league games remaining, we know we have the ability and resources within our playing squad to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

