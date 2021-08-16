Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paul Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanović at Sheffield United
Paul Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanović at Sheffield United

Sheffield United: Slavisa Jokanović sacked; Paul Heckingbottom appointed

By Sporting Life
13:43 · THU November 25, 2021

Sheffield United have announced the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic, with Paul Heckingbottom appointed new permanent boss.

The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit was confirmed on Thursday.

Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.

He won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.

Former Leeds and Hibernian boss Heckingbottom has signed a new contract with the Blades which will run to the end of the 2025-26 season.

“Following several months of strategic planning and a lacklustre start to the season, the board decided that a change was in the best long-term interests of the club,” United said on their official website.

Chief executive officer Stephen Bettis added: “Disappointingly, after a slow start, we have not seen an improvement in results, performances and we’d prefer to be in a better league position. A decision has been made and now it is important that we look forward. Paul’s style and ethos matches that of the club and we will support him where possible.

“We have enough league games remaining, we know we have the ability and resources within our playing squad to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Full story to follow...

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS