Ben Brereton Diaz reacts at full-time

Sheffield United become first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season

By Sporting Life
17:16 · SAT May 04, 2024

Callum Hudson-Odoi fired Nottingham Forest to a vital 3-1 victory in their survival battle as Sheffield United became the first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season.

Hudson-Odoi produced two picture-book goals to help Forest overcome a dreadful start at Bramall Lane and register a first away win since Boxing Day.

The already-relegated Blades went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty before Hudson-Odoi’s double and Ryan Yates’ controversial goal saw Forest hit back to move three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Their situation at the foot of the table could look even rosier if an appeal against a four-point deduction for breaking financial rules is successful, with news expected next week.

If they were to get just one point back, that would effectively relegate Burnley due to Forest’s superior goal difference.

The Blades’ horrible campaign hit a new low as Hudson-Odoi’s second was the 100th goal they have conceded, making them the first Premier League team to rack up a century in a 38-game season, with Swindon doing it in 1993-94 over 42 games.

