Sheff Utd: Chris Wilder to return after Ruben Selles sacking?

The final straw was a 5-0 defeat at Ipswich on Friday which left the Blades bottom of the Championship with a goal difference of -11.

"Following a review of recent performances, and taking into account the feelings of supporters, the timing of the change has been made to give the club the best possible opportunity to improve the current league position," read a club statement.

Should Wilder return for a third spell as manager it will complete a remarkable turnaround in events after he was sacked at the end of last season.

It always seemed like a harsh decision given that the 57-year-old had led the Blades to 92 points before they suffered defeat in the play-off final, a match they ought to have won but for a late Sunderland fightback.

In his first spell in charge Wilder took Sheffield United from League One to a ninth-placed Premier League finish in just four seasons.

When he returned in December 2023 the club was relegated from the top flight later that season before bouncing back with last term's impressive campaign that ultimately ended in play-off final heartbreak.