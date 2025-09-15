Menu icon
Sporting Life
Chris Wilder and Ruben Selles

Sheff Utd: Chris Wilder to return after Ruben Selles sacking?

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon September 15, 2025 · 5h ago

Ruben Selles has been sacked by Sheffield United after losing all six of his games in charge, with it strongly rumoured the man he replaced, Chris Wilder, will now be re-appointed.

The final straw was a 5-0 defeat at Ipswich on Friday which left the Blades bottom of the Championship with a goal difference of -11.

"Following a review of recent performances, and taking into account the feelings of supporters, the timing of the change has been made to give the club the best possible opportunity to improve the current league position," read a club statement.

Should Wilder return for a third spell as manager it will complete a remarkable turnaround in events after he was sacked at the end of last season.

It always seemed like a harsh decision given that the 57-year-old had led the Blades to 92 points before they suffered defeat in the play-off final, a match they ought to have won but for a late Sunderland fightback.

In his first spell in charge Wilder took Sheffield United from League One to a ninth-placed Premier League finish in just four seasons.

When he returned in December 2023 the club was relegated from the top flight later that season before bouncing back with last term's impressive campaign that ultimately ended in play-off final heartbreak.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS