Sheff Utd: Chris Wilder returns after Ruben Selles sacked

Selles left on Sunday having lost all six of his games in charge, with the final straw a 5-0 defeat at Ipswich on Friday which left the Blades bottom of the Championship with a goal difference of -11.

It completes a remarkable turnaround in events after Wilder was harshly sacked at the end of last season.

The 57-year-old had led the Blades to 92 points before they suffered defeat in the play-off final, a match they ought to have won but for a late Sunderland fightback.

He has signed a two-year contract, with his first game back in charge seeing the Blades host Charlton on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion. While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

"Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

"We would like to thank Ruben Selles for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion."

In his first spell in charge Wilder took Sheffield United from League One to a ninth-placed Premier League finish in just four seasons.

When he returned in December 2023 the club was relegated from the top flight later that season before bouncing back with last term's impressive campaign that ultimately ended in play-off final heartbreak.