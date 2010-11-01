There is an awful lot to play for heading into Serie A's final weekend as AC Milan and Inter battle for the title. But there are other battles too - here is a low-down of what can happen.

Who will win the Serie A title? Let's start at the top of the Serie A table, where the league title will be decided between the two Milan sides, AC and Inter. The red side of the city have a two-point advantage over the blue side heading into the final day, and importantly, Stefano Pioli's side have the better head-to-head record. Unlike in England where if teams are tied on points the first tie-breaker goes to goal difference, in Italy it goes on head-to-head games. Thanks to a win and a draw against their bitter rivals this season, AC Milan have the luxury of the tiebreaker being on their side, meaning they go into the final weekend needing only to avoid defeat at Sassuolo to win a first Serie A title since 2010/11.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was an AC Milan player the last time they won the league title

Italian Serie A winner 21/22 odds (via Sky Bet) 1/9 - AC Milan

5/1 - Inter Milan Odds correct at 1130 (19/5/22)

Sassuolo will be no pushovers though, having already beaten AC this season in Milan 3-1, so it is unlikely to be a straightforward afternoon for Pioli's men. Inter's task is much easier on paper, as they host a Sampdoria side with nothing to play for other than pride. Only a win will do for La Nerazzurri if they are to have any chance of retaining their title. Can Mourinho get Roma into the Europa League? Three teams are trying to squeeze into one remaining Europa League spot on the final day, attempting to join Maurizio Sarri's Lazio. Jose Mourinho's Roma currently occupy the all-important sixth place, and know a win on Friday at Torino will guarantee they stay there.

They are playing on Friday as the Italian federation have given them an extra few days to rest ahead of their Europa Conference League final, which, if they blow finishing sixth in the league, will give them another avenue into the UEL. Fiorentina and Atalanta are level on points and will be the teams hoping for a Roma slip-up, with Fiorentina having the head-to-head tiebreaker over Atalanta should they both finish level. La Viola host Juventus while Atalanta welcome Empoli on Saturday, and even if Roma do win on Friday night, the pair will still be battling it out for seventh spot and Europa Conference League qualification. Who will be relegated from Serie A? There is just one relegation spot to be filled in Serie A, and it will be either Cagliari or Salernitana. Cagliari occupy 18th currently and are two points behind Salernitana heading into the final day, with both teams playing at 8pm on Saturday. The head-to-head meetings both finished 1-1, so if the pair finish level on points - which is possible if Salernitana only draw at home to Udinese and Cagliari win at already relegated Venezia - then the tiebreaker will be goal difference.

Italian Serie A relegation 21/22 odds (via Sky Bet) 2/7 - Cagliari

5/2 - Salernitana Odds correct at 1130 (19/05/22)