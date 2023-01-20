0.5pts Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro to be red carded in Inter Milan v Empoli at 28/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)

1pt Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro to be carded in Inter Milan v Empoli at 15/8 (bet365)

Salernitana v Napoli

Napoli threw down the gauntlet for the rest of division last weekend.

Luciano Spalletti's side were odds on favourites to end emerging Scudetto rivals Juventus' unbeaten run in Fuorigrotta, though I am not sure anyone could have foreseen such an emphatic victory.

Not me anyway, who touted Juve double chance and even the Old Lady to win to nil, so when I Ciucciarelli thumped them 5-1 I was made to look very silly, but the less said about that the better.

There was some poetic justice in that success, total football triumphant.

Massimiliano Allegri side came into that clash having won their last eight, without conceding a single goal over that period.

Victor Osimhen put an end to that within the first 15 minutes and by the 72nd minute it was five.

Psychologically the impact of that win cannot be understated, to not only beat but humiliate your old foe will galvanise Napoli as they enter the second half of their season.

This is why, despite their midweek Copa Italia exit midweek, I fancy NAPOLI to overcome a -1 HANDICAP here.

Salernitana sit in 16th but have a nine point cushion on Verona in 18th.

They have not had the best preparation for this fixture though.

Thumped 8-2 last weekend by Atalanta, they responded by sacking manager Davide Nicola only to re-hire him days later.

Sticking along similar lines, I think VICTOR OSIMHEN to SCORE ME ANYTIME is worth a punt.