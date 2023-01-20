James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out four best bets for the weekend slate.
2pts Napoli to win -1 Handicap v Salernitana at 4/5 (General)
2pts Victor Osimhen anytime goalscorer in Salernitana v Napoli at evens (bet365)
1pt Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro to be carded in Inter Milan v Empoli at 15/8 (bet365)
0.5pts Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro to be red carded in Inter Milan v Empoli at 28/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
Napoli threw down the gauntlet for the rest of division last weekend.
Luciano Spalletti's side were odds on favourites to end emerging Scudetto rivals Juventus' unbeaten run in Fuorigrotta, though I am not sure anyone could have foreseen such an emphatic victory.
Not me anyway, who touted Juve double chance and even the Old Lady to win to nil, so when I Ciucciarelli thumped them 5-1 I was made to look very silly, but the less said about that the better.
There was some poetic justice in that success, total football triumphant.
Massimiliano Allegri side came into that clash having won their last eight, without conceding a single goal over that period.
Victor Osimhen put an end to that within the first 15 minutes and by the 72nd minute it was five.
Psychologically the impact of that win cannot be understated, to not only beat but humiliate your old foe will galvanise Napoli as they enter the second half of their season.
This is why, despite their midweek Copa Italia exit midweek, I fancy NAPOLI to overcome a -1 HANDICAP here.
Salernitana sit in 16th but have a nine point cushion on Verona in 18th.
They have not had the best preparation for this fixture though.
Thumped 8-2 last weekend by Atalanta, they responded by sacking manager Davide Nicola only to re-hire him days later.
Sticking along similar lines, I think VICTOR OSIMHEN to SCORE ME ANYTIME is worth a punt.
The Nigerian frontman is in formidable form, bagging 10 in his last nine, which include a brace and a hattrick.
He leads the Capocannoniere race with 12 goals and tops the divisions charts for shots per game (4.3) so will be fancying his chances of padding those numbers against a side in such porous form.
With the same angle as short as 6/10 elsewhere, the even money about him finding the net certainly looks a runner.
Score prediction: Salernitana 0-4 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1020 GMT (20/01/23)
Inter are amongst the title chasing pack.
They sit in forth, level on points with Juventus, a point off rivals Milan and 10 off the top.
They come into this in fine form having won six of their last seven, not losing over that period, and at heavy odds on, are expected to secure another three points on Monday night.
Empoli have not faired to well on their travels this season, just one victory in nine attempts, and when their chips are down, Paolo Zanetti's side can get nasty.
Azzurri have averaged 2.6 cards per game domestically and their main culprit is JEAN-DANIEL AKPA AKPRO.
Despite only featuring for 365 minutes this campaign, he has racked up four cards, that is a cards per 90 average of 0.98, so his price to be SHOWN A CARD is worth a punt here.
This is not a flash in the pan though.
During his three seasons in the Italian top flight, he has picked up 16 cards in 50 appearances, a cards per 90 average of 0.83.
No Serie A side has accumulated more red cards then Empoli (4) and Akpa Akpro is responsible for half of them.
In a 24 minute cameo against Roma, he was booked within a minute of coming on then received a straight red three minutes from time.
The midfielder also received his matching orders in his sides penultimate league game, the price on him to be SENT OFF again is worth a go.
It is also worth noting Antonio Rapuano has the whistle for this one, a man who has given two reds in six appearances this season.
Score prediction: Inter 3-1 Empoli (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1115 GMT (20/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.