Roma v Atalanta

Roma take on Atalanta in a mouth watering clash on Saturday evening in Italy. Their last four Serie A head-to-heads have seen 14 goals, 26 yellows and two red cards.

Jose Mourinho's side have developed a bit of a reputation as flat track bullies often dominating against the basement boys and struggling against the best. In their 14 clashes with fellow members of the top eight last campaign, they lost half.

On the whole though, there were goal landed games with three or more scored in almost two thirds of those fixtures.

At the prices available siding with goals and backing OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals in this fixture.

Any fixture involving Atalanta usually has a whiff of goals. In 18/19, 19/20 and 20/21 they topped Serie A charts for goals scored, bagging 265 over that 114 game long period with their matches averaging 3.6 goals.

There was some regression for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side last campaign, however, their games against the sides that finished in the top eight saw 37 goals scored in total with this bet clicking in eight.

Another angle that interests me is TEUN KOOPMEINERS TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The Dutch midfielder has already matched his domestic goals tally of four from last season after hitting a hattrick in his side's 3-1 victory over Torino.

In a career spanning 160 league appearances, Koopmeiners has bagged 44 times which alone makes the 6/1 about him to score anytime value.

That is without considering he tops his sides charts for shots per game (2), hitting the target seven times, only failing to register at least one shot against AC Milan.

His shoot on site approach is important for this selection, but the most crucial thing is that he is on penalties and set pieces.

Daniele Chiffi has the whistle for this one and he has awarded penalties in 17% of the Serie A games he has overseen including two in his last four.

In Roma’s 14 games against fellow top eight sides last season, they conceded four penalties while Atalanta’s won two.

Score Prediction: Roma 1-3 Atalanta (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)

Odds correct 1210 BST (16/09/22)