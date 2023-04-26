2pts Over 2.5 goals in Roma v Milan at 6/4 (General)

Roma v Milan

Strap yourselves in, AC Milan head to Rome Saturday afternoon.

If recent history is anything to go by, goals, cards and beef should be rife.

Since Jose Mourinho took the reins in the capital, the three meetings between these sides have produced 11 goals and 33 (yes thirty-three) cards.

Honours were shared in the most recent clash that featured four goals and saw 10 yellow cards flashed.

At 6/4, OVER 2.5 GOALS look generously priced.

La Giallorossi have only failed to score in one Serie A game since the reverse of this fixture, the Derby d'Italia, though they were reduced to 10 men within the opening 35 minutes.

Only league leaders Napoli have found the net more times than AC Milan’s (51).

Rossoneri are slightly underperforming on that front as well, generating an xG of 52.36 in the league.

Siding with goals would have paid out in five of their seven games against the current top six.

Score prediction: Roma 2-2 Milan (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Odds correct at 1500 BST (26/04/23)