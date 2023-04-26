James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out some best bets for the weekend slate.
2pts Over 2.5 goals in Roma v Milan at 6/4 (General)
1pt Lazio to beat Inter at 19/5 (Coral)
Strap yourselves in, AC Milan head to Rome Saturday afternoon.
If recent history is anything to go by, goals, cards and beef should be rife.
Since Jose Mourinho took the reins in the capital, the three meetings between these sides have produced 11 goals and 33 (yes thirty-three) cards.
Honours were shared in the most recent clash that featured four goals and saw 10 yellow cards flashed.
At 6/4, OVER 2.5 GOALS look generously priced.
La Giallorossi have only failed to score in one Serie A game since the reverse of this fixture, the Derby d'Italia, though they were reduced to 10 men within the opening 35 minutes.
Only league leaders Napoli have found the net more times than AC Milan’s (51).
Rossoneri are slightly underperforming on that front as well, generating an xG of 52.36 in the league.
Siding with goals would have paid out in five of their seven games against the current top six.
Score prediction: Roma 2-2 Milan (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct at 1500 BST (26/04/23)
Maurizio Sarri has the big boys cards marked.
His LAZIO side have taken 18 points from the 24 available in the eight league games against the top five.
Le Aquile have won their last four games against the division's best sides, coasting to a 4-0 victory against Milan, edging past Napoli and Juventus and besting Roma 1-0 to complete their first derby double in over a decade.
Given their imperious form, the 19/5 about an away victory in Sunday’s early fixture seems a touch large.
The potential for Ciro Immobile to miss out is a major caveat though.
Lazio’s talisman was left hospitalised after a car crash making his chances of playing at the San Siro slim.
Even if Immobile remains unavailable, his side's price TO WIN is simply too big.
Score prediction: Inter 0-1 Lazio (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1500 BST (26/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.