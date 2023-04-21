Just why is the league's leading scorer priced at 2/1 to score on Sunday? James Cantrill picks out his best bets for the latest Serie A action.

Football betting tips: Serie A 2pts Sassuolo to beat Salernitana at 5/4 (General) 2pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime in Juventus v Napoli at 2/1 (Unibet) 0.5pt Giorgio Scalvini to be shown a card in Atalanta v Roma at 11/5 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

At 5/4, backing them TO WIN against Salernitana appeals. CLICK HERE to back Sassuolo to win with Sky Bet The host's season is petering out. Seven points clear of the drop with six games remaining, Paulo Sousa's side should have enough to beat the drop. They have drawn their last six games and only won twice since October - Sassuolo should have enough to return north with the three points. Score prediction: Salernitana 0-3 Sassuolo (Sky Bet odds: 20/1) Odds correct at 1120 BST (21/04/23)

Juventus v Napoli Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Juventus 15/8 | Draw 11/5 | Napoli 6/4 Martin Keown - tasked with commentary duties as Napoli were dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan on Tuesday - claimed that the defeat threatened to derail their season That is a bit far-fetched, considering they are 14 points clear at the top of the division. Injuries to Matteo Politano, Mario Rui and Amir Rrahmani in that fixture were not ideal, but Luciano Spalletti’s side were bolstered by the return of VICTOR OSIMHEN.

The Capocannoniere chasing frontman had been absent from I Ciucciarelli’s starting line-up for the previous four games. Osimhen grabbed what proved to be a consolation against Milan, and even though his supremo said he struggled in midweek, I think he will be among the goals in Turin. Bagging 21 domestically, and boasting a goals per 90 rate of 0.98, makes the 2/1 about him to SCORE ANYTIME simply too big. CLICK HERE to back Victor Osimhen to score anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: Juventus 1-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 20/1) Odds correct at 1120 BST (21/04/23)

Atalanta v Roma Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Atalanta 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Roma 21/10 Since Jose Mourinho took the reins in Rome, his side's clashes with Atalanta have been rife for cards. Four clashes have yielded 32 shown, four of which red, at an average of eight per game. The referee this time around is a favourable choice choice too - Massimiliano Irrati has dished out 41 cards in eight Serie A matches. The bookmakers clearly fancy a feisty encounter as well with over 5.5 cards 4/6 on. GIORGIO SCALVINI's price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to bet on Atalanta v Roma with Sky Bet The defender has notched up six cards in 24 league appearances this campaign and tops La Dea charts for fouls per game (1.7). Score prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1030 BST (21/04/23)