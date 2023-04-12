Spezia v Lazio

Lazio's victory over Juventus extended their unbeaten run to seven games and gave them a seven point cushion over fifth placed Inter, further cementing their spot behind Napoli.

Despite winning six of those seven, three points are not guaranteed in this trip north though.

Spezia have only lost one of their last six, and the Stadio Alberto Picco has not proved to be a happy hunting ground for many this campaign with only four sides winning domestically this campaign.

Shots tend to be plentiful when the Aquilotti are involved, with no side in the Italian top flight conceding more per game (17), and only Monza have failed to hit double figures against them.

Averaging 11 shots per game, Lazio do not exactly shoot on sight. They had 12 in the reverse though, a third of which were courtesy of SERGEJ MILINKOVIC-SAVIC and his price to repeat the feat and have 3+ SHOTS appeals.

The Serb has hit this line in just 15% of his league starts but is just hitting form, finding the net in each of his last two league starts, hitting six shots in total.

Milinkovic-Savic has had at least one shot in 78% of his league appearances, hitting four in the reverse and bagging a brace.

Score prediction: Spezia 0-2 Lazio (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1300 BST (12/04/23)