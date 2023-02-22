1.5pts Both teams to Score in Empoli v Napoli at 10/11 (General)

Empoli vs Napoli

This segment of Napoli's campaign epitomises Luciano Spalletti.

With a 15-point gap at the top of Serie A and modest fixtures on the horizon, the Tuscan boss would have been forgiven for rotating the squad considering the Champions League knockout stages loomed.

The Little Donkeys have met Spezia, Cremonese and Sassuolo so far in February, three sides that currently occupy the six spots in the Italian top flight.

Much to their opponents dismay, Spalletti went full strength in each. He said it was "the right behaviour" but it looks like a master stroke having avoided any key injuries.

Napoli took maximum points, scored eight goals and did not concede, and crucially maintained momentum ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Germany.

Napoli made it four wins from four in Frankfurt and extended their unbeaten run to six.

The consistent team selection is also critical to how Napoli play, with intensity in possession, aggressive counter-pressing out of possession and a very high line. Rotating too often would affect the balance of the team.

That said, with a small squad and a hectic schedule, the intensity they are playing at is tough to maintain.

The quick turnaround from Tuesday’s European action, back to domestic duty within four days is a tall order. While I still think they will get the job done in Empoli, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the play.

Empoli have found the net in 83% of their home games this campaign, which includes two of their three games at the Carlo Castellani Stadium against the current top seven.

Score prediction: Empoli 1-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (22/02/23)