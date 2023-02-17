James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out two best bets for the weekend slate including games involving Napoli and Juventus.
2.5pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime v Sassuolo at 11/10 (Unibet)
1.5pts Juventus to win to nil v Spezia at 13/8 (Betvictor)
Napoli head north to face Sassuolo on Friday evening looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to 18 points as Luciano Spalletti’s side close in on their first Scuetto since 1990, in the heady days of Diego Maradona.
The Little Donkeys have only dropped points in three league games this season, taking maximum points from their last six matches as their competition has melted away.
Their talisman VICTOR OSIMHEN leads the race for Capocannoniere with 17 strikes, only 10 away from Ciro Immobile’s winning tally last campaign and comfortably clear of second-placed, and fellow Nigerian, Ademola Lookman who has 12.
Osimhen is on such a hot streak. He has bagged nine in his last eight games, scoring in six matches consecutively and hitting doubles in two of Napoli’s last five.
Napoli’s trip to the Mapei Stadium will be no cake walk though, with Sassuolo unbeaten in three after holding Udinese last time out to follow up victories over top-four chasing Atalanta and reigning champions AC Milan.
However, Osimhen hit a hat-trick in the reverse and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally.
Score prediction: Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (17/02/23)
Serie A strugglers Spezia are winless in their last four, losing three over that period, form that has seen the Aquilotti drop to within two points of the drop zone.
Their wasteful nature is partly to blame for their lowly position, with Thiago Motta’s side underperforming their xG by 4.6 goals.
Defensive woes are the main reason they are battling to avoid the drop, as Spezia have shipped 37 goals this term, the third most of any side in the division, conceding multiple goals in 64% of their league games.
In their eight games against the Serie A 'big seven' (NAP, INT, ATA, ROM, ACM, LAZ, JUV), Spezia have conceded 19 times, an average of 2.4 per game, with the top sides winning to nil in 75% of those matches.
Backing JUVENTUS to WIN TO NIL appeals here then, and it is a bet that has clicked in each of the Old Lady’s last two games and all of their 13 league victories.
Against the basement boys, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been extremely efficient. They have won five of seven games against the current bottom six, conceding only twice.
A disappointing result in the Europa League on Thursday against Nantes could hinder them physically, however, I still think Juventus have enough here.
Score prediction: Spezia 0-2 Juventus (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (17/02/23)
