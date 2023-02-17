James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out two best bets for the weekend slate including games involving Napoli and Juventus.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

Sassuolo 19/4 | Draw 16/5 | Napoli 11/20 Napoli head north to face Sassuolo on Friday evening looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to 18 points as Luciano Spalletti’s side close in on their first Scuetto since 1990, in the heady days of Diego Maradona. The Little Donkeys have only dropped points in three league games this season, taking maximum points from their last six matches as their competition has melted away. Their talisman VICTOR OSIMHEN leads the race for Capocannoniere with 17 strikes, only 10 away from Ciro Immobile’s winning tally last campaign and comfortably clear of second-placed, and fellow Nigerian, Ademola Lookman who has 12. CLICK HERE to back Victor Osimhen to score anytime with Sky Bet Osimhen is on such a hot streak. He has bagged nine in his last eight games, scoring in six matches consecutively and hitting doubles in two of Napoli’s last five.

Napoli’s trip to the Mapei Stadium will be no cake walk though, with Sassuolo unbeaten in three after holding Udinese last time out to follow up victories over top-four chasing Atalanta and reigning champions AC Milan. However, Osimhen hit a hat-trick in the reverse and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally. Score prediction: Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (17/02/23)