George Gamble is in the chair for this weekend's Serie A tips. He's picked out three best bets from Friday to Sunday.

Football betting tips: Serie A 2pts BTTS in AC Milan v Torino at 19/20 (General) 2pts Inter Milan win to nil v Sampdoria at 11/8 (General) 1pt Napoli to beat Cremonese and BTTS at 19/10 (10Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Napoli v Cremonese Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Napoli 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Cremonese 14/1 Can anyone stop Napoli? They’ve secured victory in nine of their last 10 Serie A games and have amassed a 13-point lead at the top. They boast the strongest home record in the division and are unbeaten at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The visitors sit bottom and have failed to win any of their 10 away games, losing five and drawing five. The only real positive for them is they are at least scoring an average of a goal per game on their travels. If they’re to cause a shock and claim something here, they probably need to score at least twice, something they have managed just four times in 21 league outings this season. Anything but a home win would be incredibly surprising and the market agrees - the hosts are a best price of 1/5 - however Napoli have conceded in more than half of their home matches this term. A convincing win is expected but Cremonese look good for a consolation goal, making the 19/10 about NAPOLI WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE worth it. CLICK HERE to back Napoli win and BTTS with Sky Bet Score prediction: Napoli 4-1 Cremonese (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)