George Gamble is in the chair for this weekend's Serie A tips. He's picked out three best bets from Friday to Sunday.
2pts BTTS in AC Milan v Torino at 19/20 (General)
2pts Inter Milan win to nil v Sampdoria at 11/8 (General)
1pt Napoli to beat Cremonese and BTTS at 19/10 (10Bet)
Can anyone stop Napoli? They’ve secured victory in nine of their last 10 Serie A games and have amassed a 13-point lead at the top. They boast the strongest home record in the division and are unbeaten at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
The visitors sit bottom and have failed to win any of their 10 away games, losing five and drawing five. The only real positive for them is they are at least scoring an average of a goal per game on their travels. If they’re to cause a shock and claim something here, they probably need to score at least twice, something they have managed just four times in 21 league outings this season.
Anything but a home win would be incredibly surprising and the market agrees - the hosts are a best price of 1/5 - however Napoli have conceded in more than half of their home matches this term.
A convincing win is expected but Cremonese look good for a consolation goal, making the 19/10 about NAPOLI WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE worth it.
Score prediction: Napoli 4-1 Cremonese (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Second-bottom Sampdoria welcome an Inter Milan team with a spring in their step after emerging victorious in the Milan derby last weekend. That doesn’t spell good news for the hosts, who look set to suffer their ninth defeat in 11 on home soil.
They simply do not score enough goals, netting just twice at home this term - the worst attacking record across Europe’s top five leagues.
They aren’t a ball-playing outfit either with the majority of their play coming from long balls with a lack of build-up play. If Inter are on their game and want to dominate, they could run rings around a poor Sampdoria side.
It’s hard to look past anything but an INTER win, however, that is a best price of just 4/9 which doesn’t pose any value. Instead, backing Simone Inzaghi’s men to WIN TO NIL at 11/8 makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Sampdoria 0-2 Inter Milan (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
AC Milan will be eager to arrest a poor run of form which culminated in a disappointing defeat by rivals Inter last weekend.
Stefano Pioli's tactics were questioned, particularly as they failed to register a single shot on target in suffering a fourth straight defeat. It seems inevitable that Torino will have their fair share of goalscoring opportunities.
The hosts have conceded in eight of their 10 league outings on home soil and with Torino notching in 10 of their 11 away games, it would be no surprise to see them get on the scoresheet. Milan are yet to draw a blank in any of their home league outings this season and Torino don’t tend to keep clean sheets on the road.
With all that in mind, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks the standout pick at a very generous 19/20.
Score prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Torino (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1605 (09/02/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.