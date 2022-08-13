Fiorentina v Juventus

It has been an underwhelming start to the new season for Fiorentina, who have just one win to their name, collecting five points from a possible 12.

La Viola have failed to score in any of their last three contests, being involved in two goalless draws in that time, and their underlying processes explain why we are seeing a dearth of goals.

Across their last three, Fiorentina have averaged 0.74 xGF and 1.03 xGA per game, so chances have been few and far between in their matches.

The same can be said for Juventus, who have faired better in terms of points (8), with Massimo Allegri's side keeping three clean sheets in their opening four - conceding only against Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Juve have averaged just 0.93 non-pen xGF per game so far this term though, so are also a team finding it difficult to carve out good chances regularly.

Defence has continued to be strong though, allowing 0.82 non-pen xGA per game, and so just a glance at the figures posted by these two sides this season explains why BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' looks the standout bet here at an odds against price.

This has won in six of the sides combined eight games this term, and landed in both head-to-heads last season.

Score Prediction: Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)