Serie A returns with some midweek action and George Gamble has selected his best bets.
2pts Inter Milan (-1.5 Asian Handicap) to beat Bologna at 19/20 (SBK)
1pt Atalanta to beat Lecce and under 3.5 goals at 11/10 (Betway)
1pt Lazio (-1 Asian Handicap) to beat Monza at 27/25 (Betway)
Hosts Lecce are in a downward spiral and find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone and have won just one of their 13 league outings.
They have failed to keep a single clean sheet on home soil this season but matches at this venue tend to be tight affairs with five of their six games at Stadio Via del Mare seeing fewer than three goals being scored.
Atalanta have successfully hit the back of the net in five of their six away games and have not tasted defeat on the road so far, winning five and drawing one.
In a similar fashion, their away games have been close contests but all of their five wins came whilst keeping a clean sheet and they will be looking to repeat that by beating a resolute Lecce outfit that have scored the second-fewest number of goals this term, making ATALANTA WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS the selection.
Inter Milan have had an underwhelming first third of the Serie A season as they languish in seventh place.
Things were made worse when they lost their last outing away to Juventus by a 2-0 scoreline but their performance in that match probably saw them edge it as the better side. They created a plethora of good chances and boss Simone Inzaghi came out and said that his only regret is their inefficiency in front of goal.
However, they now welcome a Bologna outfit to the San Siro with the visitors enjoying a run of four straight victories.
Three of those wins have come via a single goal scoreline and have been against much weaker sides than Inter Milan. No side has conceded at least twice more often than away from home and they face a wounded animal.
INTER should be able to win this one by at least two goals and cover a -1.5 ASIAN HANDICAP.
Maurizio Sarri will be happy that his side can forget about their clash with city rivals Roma. They won that match 1-0 and the Lazio boss admitted that losses to Salernitana and Feyenoord were a result of being distracted by the Rome derby.
They sit third in the table and have conceded just eight times this season. Across their seven home matches, they have won four and covered a -1 Asian handicap in three. The Derby win will give them huge confidence and they should be able to score a few here.
Monza put an end to their run of three straight league losses by beating bottom side Verona last time out, however, this will be a much tougher test. They have failed to even hit the back of the net in half of their road matches but have kept just a single clean sheet in that time.
There is a huge disparity in quality here and Lazio winning by two goals or more looks a standout pick, so backing LAZIO -1 ASIAN HANDICAP is advised.
