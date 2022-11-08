Serie A returns with some midweek action and George Gamble has selected his best bets.

Lecce v Atalanta BT Sport 2: Wednesday, 17:30

Lecce 18/5 | Draw 13/5 | Atalanta 3/4 Hosts Lecce are in a downward spiral and find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone and have won just one of their 13 league outings. They have failed to keep a single clean sheet on home soil this season but matches at this venue tend to be tight affairs with five of their six games at Stadio Via del Mare seeing fewer than three goals being scored. Atalanta have successfully hit the back of the net in five of their six away games and have not tasted defeat on the road so far, winning five and drawing one. In a similar fashion, their away games have been close contests but all of their five wins came whilst keeping a clean sheet and they will be looking to repeat that by beating a resolute Lecce outfit that have scored the second-fewest number of goals this term, making ATALANTA WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS the selection. CLICK HERE to back Atalanta and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

Inter Milan v Bologna BT Sport 1: Wednesday, 19:45

Inter 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Bologna 17/2 Inter Milan have had an underwhelming first third of the Serie A season as they languish in seventh place. Things were made worse when they lost their last outing away to Juventus by a 2-0 scoreline but their performance in that match probably saw them edge it as the better side. They created a plethora of good chances and boss Simone Inzaghi came out and said that his only regret is their inefficiency in front of goal. However, they now welcome a Bologna outfit to the San Siro with the visitors enjoying a run of four straight victories. Three of those wins have come via a single goal scoreline and have been against much weaker sides than Inter Milan. No side has conceded at least twice more often than away from home and they face a wounded animal. INTER should be able to win this one by at least two goals and cover a -1.5 ASIAN HANDICAP. CLICK HERE to back Inter with Sky Bet