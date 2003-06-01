He has not played since being substituted and taken to hospital with chest pain on October 30.

Aguero scored a total of 427 goals in 786 games, with most of those coming during an iconic spell at Manchester City.

Less than 12 months after joining from Atletico Madrid for a club record £38m in the summer of 2011, he scored deep into stoppage time to clinch the club's first top-flight title since 1968 by securing a dramatic 3-2 win over QPR at the Etihad.

It was to be the first of five Premier League winners' medals he would collect, alongside an FA Cup and six EFL Cups.

Aguero would also ended his City career as their all-time leading scorer, with 260 goals from 390 appearances.