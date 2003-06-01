Sporting Life
Sergio Aguero celebrates Man City's title win
Sergio Aguero celebrates Man City's title win

Sergio Aguero: Man City legend announces retirement

By Sporting Life
11:28 · WED December 15, 2021

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement aged 33, after managing only five appearances for Barcelona because of injury and health problems.

He has not played since being substituted and taken to hospital with chest pain on October 30.

Aguero scored a total of 427 goals in 786 games, with most of those coming during an iconic spell at Manchester City.

Less than 12 months after joining from Atletico Madrid for a club record £38m in the summer of 2011, he scored deep into stoppage time to clinch the club's first top-flight title since 1968 by securing a dramatic 3-2 win over QPR at the Etihad.

It was to be the first of five Premier League winners' medals he would collect, alongside an FA Cup and six EFL Cups.

Aguero would also ended his City career as their all-time leading scorer, with 260 goals from 390 appearances.

Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero's career stats

  • Independiente (2003-06): 23 goals in 56 appearances
  • Atletico Madrid (2006-11): 101 goals in 234 appearances
  • Manchester City (2011-21): 260 goals in 390 appearances
  • Barcelona (2021): One goal in five appearances
  • Argentina (2006-2021): 41 goals in 101 appearances

Sergio Aguero's major career club honours

  • UEFA Europa League: 2009–10
  • UEFA Super Cup: 2010
  • Premier League: 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21
  • FA Cup: 2018-19
  • EFL Cup: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21

Sergio Aguero's major career international honours

  • FIFA U20 World Cup: 2005, 2007
  • Olympic Gold Medal: 2008
  • Copa America: 2021
Sergio Aguero scores the goal that made Manchester City champions of England
WATCH: Aguero scores the goal that made City champions

