We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Lazio and Serbia midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a hot property across Europe's elite for a few seasons now.
The 28-year-old is now in his eighth season at Lazio and has firmly established a reputation as one of Serie A's best midfielders.
Under Maurizio Sarri this season, Milinkovic-Savic has four goals and eight assists in 23 starts in the league, underlining his effectiveness as an offensive midfielder for the side.
He is all-rounded in his abilities however, and has been praised highly by manager Maurizio Sarri.
"I have coached many great players, but he is one of the best I’ve ever worked with," said Sarri.
Milinkovic-Savic's creative prowess is by far one of his biggest strengths, averaging an Expected Assists (xA) per 95 minutes of 0.25 according to Infogol.
This season, he has completed more key passes than any other player in the Lazio squad, with 35 to his name so far, more than the likes of Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto.
With eight assists in the league this season, he is second only to Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has nine.
Last season, he had 11 goals and 10 assists for Lazio, a total of 21 goal contributions placing him sixth in the league alongside the likes of Rafael Leao and Tammy Abraham.
Normally playing in a midfield three at Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic is the creative hub for Sarri's side but is no slouch defensively either. Standing at 6′ 4″, he is able to use his aerial ability to hold up the ball and link-up with others in the final third.
In fact, this season, the Serbian has the fourth most aerial duels won in Serie A, underlining just how dominant he can be in the air.
With his contract set to expire in 2024, this summer might be the best opportunity for interested parties in making a move for him.
All of these factors make him a good fit for a club like Arsenal, who are reportedly interested in his services. He should provide excellent competition to the likes of Granit Xhaka in the Gunners midfield and bring valuable quality in depth to Mikel Arteta's side.