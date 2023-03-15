We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Age: 28

Position: Central midfielder

Club: Lazio

Country: Serbia Lazio and Serbia midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a hot property across Europe's elite for a few seasons now. The 28-year-old is now in his eighth season at Lazio and has firmly established a reputation as one of Serie A's best midfielders. Under Maurizio Sarri this season, Milinkovic-Savic has four goals and eight assists in 23 starts in the league, underlining his effectiveness as an offensive midfielder for the side. He is all-rounded in his abilities however, and has been praised highly by manager Maurizio Sarri.

"I have coached many great players, but he is one of the best I’ve ever worked with," said Sarri. Milinkovic-Savic's creative prowess is by far one of his biggest strengths, averaging an Expected Assists (xA) per 95 minutes of 0.25 according to Infogol. This season, he has completed more key passes than any other player in the Lazio squad, with 35 to his name so far, more than the likes of Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto. With eight assists in the league this season, he is second only to Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has nine.