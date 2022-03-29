Sporting Life
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (L) vies for the ball against Senegal's Sadio Mane
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (L) vies for the ball against Senegal's Sadio Mane

Senegal’s Sadio Mane ensures heartbreak for Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah

By Sporting Life
21:30 · TUE March 29, 2022

Sadio Mane slotted the decisive penalty to send Senegal to the World Cup finals while his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah suffered shoot-out heartbreak for Egypt.

Mane’s spot-kick concluded a dramatic second leg in Diamniadio after Hamdi Fathi’s fourth-minute own goal hauled the hosts level following Egypt’s 1-0 win in Cairo on Friday night.

The result was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final two months ago when Mane again scored the winning penalty against the same opponents.

Senegal dominated most of the proceedings and Egypt were indebted to keeper Mohamed El Shenawy who produced a series of stunning saves to deny Pape Abdou Cisse and Ismaila Sarr in extra-time.

Salah blazed Egypt’s first penalty over the bar and after both sides contrived to miss their first four spot-kicks combined, it fell to Mane to seal his side’s passage to Qatar.

Thomas Partey’s early goal saw Ghana also qualify for the finals after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja, which proved enough to send the Ghanaians through on the away goals rule.

