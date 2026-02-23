Scottish Premiership title odds: Hearts back in as favourites after Falkirk victory

Hearts have claimed their favourites tag back in the Scottish Premiership title race following their weekend victory over Falkirk.

Islam Chesnokov's effort just before half-time proved to be enough to give Derek McInnes' side all three points - a needed victory following defeat to Rangers last time out. They were then boosted by both Glasgow sides dropping points on Sunday. Rangers were held away at Livingston while Celtic suffered a surprise home defeat to Hibernian. Hearts' lead at the top now stands at four points with five games remaining before the split.

Scottish Premiership 25/26 title odds (via Sky Bet) Hearts - 11/8

Rangers - 7/4

Celtic - 2/1

Motherwell - 28/1 Odds correct at 14:30 GMT (23/02/26)

Hearts were a general 25/1 price for top-flight success before a ball was kicked yet an unbeaten first ten games - eight of which were wins - saw them crash into 6/4 at the end of October. Celtic's season of disruption looks like it could cost them their dominance at the top of the Scottish pyramid. Brendan Rodgers' departure saw Wilfried Nancy hired as his permanent replacement but a disastrous spell led to a dismissal around a month into the role. Martin O'Neill is at the helm until the end of the season and they have been gaining points under his guidance, although their most recent league result coupled with a 4-1 thrashing by Stuttgart in the first leg of their Europa League tie has cast doubt on their title credentials. Rangers also suffered from a managerial mishap as Russell Martin oversaw just five wins from 17 before his sacking in early October. Danny Röhl's arrival transformed them into contenders again.

Danny Röhl has made Rangers title contenders again

They're unbeaten in their past 11 league games which includes wins over Celtic and Hearts in that run. Their next contest comes at Ibrox as they welcome Celtic again. One team who continue to be sitting on the edge of the previously thought three-horse title race is Motherwell. They trail Hearts by ten points but do hold a game in-hand over the leaders. Jens Berthel Askou's side have lost just one of their last 19 league contests with four of their last five ending in victory. However, Celtic and Rangers are two of the three sides to have beaten them this season. They were 1000/1 in places at the beginning of the season but they now find themselves as short as 16s. The Scottish Premiership splits into the top six and bottom six after 33 matches, with the teams involved playing the other teams in their section just once either home or away.