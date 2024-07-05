Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Scott Parker has been linked with a return to management in England

Scott Parker: Burnley appoint former Fulham and Bournemouth boss

By Sporting Life
21:43 · FRI July 05, 2024

Burnley have appointed former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker as their new boss.

Parker, 43, has replaced Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor following the Belgian’s move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

The former England international, who last worked at Club Brugge between December 2022 and March 2023, will be tasked with leading the Clarets back to the Premier League, a feat he achieved with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be here. I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.

“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work.

“For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”

Chairman Alan Pace added: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley.

“His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.”

“His track record of success along with a commitment to developing young talent makes him an ideal fit.

“We are confident he can lead us to new heights and continue to build on the solid foundations laid at Turf Moor.”

Parker will begin his reign with the Championship opener against Luton on August 12.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS