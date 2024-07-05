Scott Parker: Burnley appoint former Fulham and Bournemouth boss

Parker, 43, has replaced Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor following the Belgian’s move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

The former England international, who last worked at Club Brugge between December 2022 and March 2023, will be tasked with leading the Clarets back to the Premier League, a feat he achieved with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be here. I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.

“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work.

“For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”

Chairman Alan Pace added: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley.

“His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.”

“His track record of success along with a commitment to developing young talent makes him an ideal fit.

“We are confident he can lead us to new heights and continue to build on the solid foundations laid at Turf Moor.”

Parker will begin his reign with the Championship opener against Luton on August 12.

