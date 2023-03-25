Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scored his 16th international goal in the 21st minute and it was then mostly a dull affair until Manchester United’s McTominay grabbed a second from the bench in the 87th minute before adding another from close range in stoppage time.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after Nicholas Ioannou was sent off for picking up a second yellow card after booting the ball away.

It is the first time since 2006 that Scotland have won their opening European Championship qualifying game.

The Scots next face the might of Spain in Glasgow on Tuesday night, providing an acid test for Steve Clarke’s side, but they will go into the match with three morale-boosting points.

