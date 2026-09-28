Scotland vs Switzerland predictions, tips, bet builder & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 2pts Both Teams To Score at evens (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV: BBC Two Live odds, form and stats

While the Sébastien Pocognoli era for Scotland began with a 0-0 draw in Slovenia on Saturday, it was a contest which offered plenty of encouragement for the new man at the helm. It was the cliché tale of two halves. Scotland rode their luck a bit in the first-half and could have been behind at the break but they did more than enough in the second 45 minutes to earn victory. They racked up a considerable 14 shots to Slovenia's one with five of those on target. Jan Oblak - a goalkeeper who has long been one of the finest in world football - solely earning his nation a point. Switzerland may pose the toughest test in this group yet the confidence should be there as they return to Hampden Park.

The visitors' Nations League campaign kicked off with a straightforward 3-0 victory away at North Macedonia where they dominated from start to finish. They had 11 efforts on target to their opponent's zero. While there were goals in that game it had similarities to Scotland's contest in that there should have been more than the scoreline suggested. Over 2.5 goals was an unsuccessful tip in that trip to Slovenia but I'm more than happy with what I saw there to focus on goals again here, with evens available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. The 19/20 general price also well worth taking. Goals are typically something I look towards in Switzerland games anyway. In the 11 games played in 2023, over 2.5 has landed in five but BTTS has struck in seven.

Switzerland were comfortable winners in North Macedonia

If Scotland were to repeat that first-half defensive performance in Slovenia they will be punished by a considerable better Swiss attack. That's not to say it was all one-way traffic or indeed a high-event half but there was enough from their opponents there to deliver some worry. They are facing tougher opposition but it's difficult to see them choosing to go into a defensive shape in front of a home crowd which has had to suffer mostly turgid football in recent years despite the occasional high points. BTTS with over 2.5 combined is around the 13/8 mark if you're after something a bit bigger, yet I'm satisfied enough taking the lower odds on the first element of that bet. Saturday may have finished goalless but we saw enough to suggest Pocognoli's spell may well be a positive one. The approach should be the same as they welcome a side who regularly feature in major international tournaments.