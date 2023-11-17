Scotland vs Norway betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The visit of Norway brings to an end a successful qualifying campaign for Scotland, and victory at Hampden Park would see them top Group A if La Roja slip up against Georgia. The Tartan Army came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with the Crusaders on Thursday evening, goals from Scott McTominay and a late equaliser from Lawrence Shankland came amongst a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brace.

While the Scots showed great spirit, it left a first place finish out of their hands as they have now fallen two points behind Spain. Steve Clarke’s side may be guaranteed a spot at Germany next summer regardless of the result on Sunday but this is far from a dead rubber. Norway still has a chance of making it to Euro 2024 via the playoffs but winning here is an absolute must.

What are the best bets? Although they must win, it is tricky to make a case for Norway without super star Erling Haaland. Manchester City’s frontman has scored 55% of his nation's goals this campaign (6), a feat made even more impressive as he has missed two of their games.

Erling Haaland picked up an injury last time out

In his absence, Norway's only goal came in a 1-1 draw at Georgia in a fixture they were favourites to win. Without their talisman, it is hard to see the visitors laying a glove on SCOTLAND in what promises to be a raucous Hampden Park atmosphere. Siding with the hosts TO WIN and sign of their qualifying campaign in style seems logical.

Scotland to win

Scott McTominay to score a brace

Both teams to score 'no' Only one player has scored more goals than Haaland in Group A and that man is Scott McTominay. His equaliser in George was his seventh of the campaign, he has also chipped in with one assist. The Manchester United man is averaging 2.6 shots per game and a goals per 90 average of 1.12, most of any Scottish player on both accounts. Score prediction: Scotland 2-0 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Team News Scottish supremo Clarke shuffled his deck at halftime in his side's last game, out went Billy Gilmour and Ryan Christie and in came Kenny McLean and Lewis Ferguson.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke and Scotland assistant coach John Carver

McLean set up the equaliser before fellow substitutes Stuart Armstrong and Shankland combined for the second goal, all three will be in contention for a start here. Norway will be without both first and second choice frontman with Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both out. This should see Strand Larsen spearhead the visitors' attack.