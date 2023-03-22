Scotland kick-off their European qualification campaign by welcoming Cyprus. James Cantrill picks out his best bet.

Scotland responded well to their World Cup qualification heartbreak with an emphatic Nations League campaign. The Tartan Army were beaten by Ukraine in the semi final stage of the play-offs, failing to reach Qatar, but Steve Clarke’s side bounced back to win four of their six Nations League games, only tasting defeat once, scoring 11 goals in the process and keeping three clean sheets.

Interestingly, all bar one of the 11 that started against England at Wembley two years ago have been named in Clarke’s squad for the two upcoming games. There are some qualms about some of his selections' lack of playing time though. Liam Kelly has only featured in 61 minutes of domestic action all season, Billy Gilmour has played 163 minutes in the Premier League. Kieran Tierney has only made one start this calendar year and it is a similar story for Jack Hendry, plying his trade in Belgium and Italy. Scott McTominay has only seven league starts under his belt, forced out by Casemiro and co at Old Trafford. This could see a rusty performance at Hampden Park.

Nevertheless, the hosts are 1/4 favourites to prevail against Cyprus, fair odds considering the visitors are ranked 110th in the world. Clarke’s side made light work of Armenia recently, who are the 95th best footballing nation in the world according to FIFA, beating them by an aggregate score of 6-1 across two games. Clarke’s success with the national team has been built on a solid defensive foundation, so at 5/6 SCOTLAND TO WIN TO NIL is the play here. CLICK HERE to back Scotland to win to nil with Sky Bet In their Nations League campaign, Cyprus only found the net in a third of their two games. In their World Cup qualifiers, their goals came against Malta and Slovenia, though it is worth noting Malta beat them 3-0 in the reverse. All things considered, this should be relatively routine fixture for Scotland.

Score prediction: Scotland 2-0 Cyprus (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)