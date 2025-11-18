Scotland stun Denmark in stoppage time to reach World Cup for first time since 1998

Scotland scored two stunning stoppage-time goals to beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 and reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

With only a win enough for Steve Clarke's men to top Group C and book their place in North America, victory was finally confirmed when Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line with 98 minutes on the clock, perfectly lobbing a scrambling Kasper Schmeichel to cap off quite possibly the most dramatic night in Hampden Park's 122-year history.

THIS is how Scotland qualify for a World Cup.



Take a bow, Kenny McLean. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/b9OB6FVbFR — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

That was the third exceptional Scottish goal of a scarcely believable evening that also saw the visitors awarded a penalty and receive a match-turning red card. It took less than three minutes for Scott McTominay to set the madcap sequence of events in motion by scoring an overhead kick and trigger the first scenes of Hampden pandemonium. Early in the second half there were boos and stunned silence as Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the penalty spot after Scotland captain Andy Robertson was penalised for a foul on Gustav Isaksen following a lengthy VAR review.

But there was soon fresh hope for the Tartan Army as Rasmus Kristensen was harshly sent off for a second yellow card, which provided the platform for a much-needed shift in momentum. Substitute Lawrence Shankland was the next home hero as he scored from barely a yard, however Scotland's lead lasted fewer than four minutes, with Patrick Dorgu punishing some lax defending to seemingly consign Clarke's team to another play-off campaign. Step forward Tierney, who having wandered into centre field fired home a loose ball from well outside the box in the 93rd minute, sparking wild celebrations.