Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Scotland celebrate after beating Denmark to reach the World Cup

Scotland stun Denmark in stoppage time to reach World Cup for first time since 1998

By Joe Townsend
Football
Tue November 18, 2025 · 2h ago

Scotland scored two stunning stoppage-time goals to beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 and reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

With only a win enough for Steve Clarke's men to top Group C and book their place in North America, victory was finally confirmed when Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line with 98 minutes on the clock, perfectly lobbing a scrambling Kasper Schmeichel to cap off quite possibly the most dramatic night in Hampden Park's 122-year history.

That was the third exceptional Scottish goal of a scarcely believable evening that also saw the visitors awarded a penalty and receive a match-turning red card.

It took less than three minutes for Scott McTominay to set the madcap sequence of events in motion by scoring an overhead kick and trigger the first scenes of Hampden pandemonium.

Early in the second half there were boos and stunned silence as Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the penalty spot after Scotland captain Andy Robertson was penalised for a foul on Gustav Isaksen following a lengthy VAR review.

But there was soon fresh hope for the Tartan Army as Rasmus Kristensen was harshly sent off for a second yellow card, which provided the platform for a much-needed shift in momentum.

Substitute Lawrence Shankland was the next home hero as he scored from barely a yard, however Scotland's lead lasted fewer than four minutes, with Patrick Dorgu punishing some lax defending to seemingly consign Clarke's team to another play-off campaign.

Step forward Tierney, who having wandered into centre field fired home a loose ball from well outside the box in the 93rd minute, sparking wild celebrations.

But those paled into insignificance compared with the scenes soon after when McLean had the temerity to attempt the ridiculous, and succesfully confirm that Scotland would be going to the World Cup for the first time in a generation.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS