Scotland relegated from Nations League A after 3-0 defeat at home to Greece

Giannis Konstantelias swept home midway through the first half to put the visitors level on aggregate, and they were ahead when 17-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas became the youngest scorer in Greece's history just before the break with a brilliant left-footed finish.

Scott McTominay had two early chances but things quickly went wrong form Scotland, who seldom threatened the opposition goal.

Steve Clarke had praised his side's doggedness after a 1-0 win in the first leg but a young Greece side gained their revenge with a fabulous display in the Glasgow rain, on a night which saw Sir Alex Ferguson lead tributes to the late Denis Law prior to kick-off.

Remember the name Konstantinos Karetsas 😤 The 17-year-old puts Greece in front on aggregate ⚽️

Scotland needed a response but it took just 15 seconds of the second half for Greece to put the tie beyond doubt when Christos Tzolis smashed home after a mistake from Ryan Christie.

George Hirst and Kieran Tierney came closest to getting the hosts back into the tie but Scotland were outplayed by a side they will meet again in World Cup qualifying later this year.

'It's an embarrassing night'

John McGinn told BBC Scotland: "We started pretty well, had a couple of chances, we just let ourselves down with the first goal we conceded. We've got to reflect now before two friendlies in the summer.

"It's an embarrassing night for us. Everyone is flat in the stadium, we let ourselves down.

"Greece deserved to win. That will maybe give us a kick up the backside for the World Cup qualifiers. We know they are no mugs.

"Tonight shows we need to be much better if we want to get to the World Cup."