Euro 2020: Scotland beaten by Czech Republic as Patrik Schick scores wonder goal

Schick doubled that lead in the 52nd minute with a sensational effort from just over the halfway line which beat keeper David Marshall.

In front of 9,847 fans – most of them Scots – both sides had chances in their opening Euro 2020 fixture before striker Patrik Schick headed the Czechs in front three minutes before the interval.

After the pre-tournament hype, it was a dispiriting anti-climax for the Scots, who could not get control of the game albeit they passed up several opportunities.

Steve Clarke’s men will immediately start preparing for the trip to Wembley to play England on Friday night before their final group game against Croatia next week, but already their task looks ominous.

Marshall made a good save from Schick’s 14-yard drive after midfielder John McGinn lost possession at the edge of his own box.

But in the 31st minute Ryan Christie got on the end of a loose ball and set up the unmarked Andy Robertson on the left, only for his rising drive from 20 yards to be tipped over the bar by keeper Tomas Vaclik.

Scotland would soon pay for that miss as the Czechs forced three consecutive corners of their own before Schick rose above defenders Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper to head in a cross from Vladimir Coufal.

After the break, Marshall made good saves from Schick and Vladimir Darida but Scotland fought back and defender Jack Hendry clipped the top of the bar from 20 yards before Vaclik had to claw away a wayward clearance from his own defender Tomas Kalas that was goal-bound.